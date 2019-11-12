The Harmaleighs perform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nashville indie duo The Harmaleighs – Haley Grant and Kaylee Jasperson – have officially released their anticipated sophomore album She Won’t Make Sense. Produced by Dan Molad (Lucius, JD McPherson, Tweedy), She Won’t Make Sense is a concept album about mental illness, specifically Haley’s deeply personal journey through anxiety, depression and mania. Musically, it’s a stark contrast from their previous releases, having evolved from their acoustic beginnings to a fuller sound involving synths, strings and drums to convey the emotional weight of the album’s subject matter. For all the unease the album transmits, a sense of resilience shines through, even in the most vulnerable of moments. The pair have spent the better part of 2019 on the road supporting acts like And The Kids, Ages and Ages and Jared & The Mill. In addition to their Nashville album release show on August 23rd and their September tour dates, they’ve just announced a short headline run in November.

You can find them online at theharmaleighs.com