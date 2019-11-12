Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Temps begin to climb slowly
-
Temps begin to warm as weekend nears
-
Another chilly day but then temps begin to warm
-
Saturday is coldest morning since May 4
-
Temps in 60s with partly cloudy skies
-
Rain, chilly temps on the way
-
-
Mild weather lasts the week but then a drop in temps
-
A cold end to the week but temps rebound for weekend
-
Rain possible this weekend, drop in temps coming
-
Big drop in temps arrives for the weekend
-
Week begins a little warmer before cold weather returns
-
-
Rain chances return Saturday, mild temps continue
-
Cloudy skies, cooler temps until mid-week
-
Big drop in temps set to sweep into Chicagoland