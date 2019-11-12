× Record cold temperatures this morning (and last night) across the Chicago area along with sub-zero wind chills

With clear skies, diminishing winds, and a fresh snow cover and Chicago positioned under the coldest portion of Arctic-source high pressure, record-low temperatures were observed across the Chicago area this Tuesday morning. The 7-degree low temperature at Chicago’s official O’Hare International Airport observation site set a new record November 12th low for this date, breaking the old record of 8-degrees set back in 1986. At Midway the low of 9-degrees beat the old record of 10-degrees established also in 1986. At Rockford the low of 3-degrees broke the old record of 7 set in 1986.

Temperatures started falling yesterday afternoon and by midnight the reading was 13-degrees at O’Hare and 14-degrees at Midway, establishing a new record low temperature for November 11th – the old record was 15-degrees set back in 1950.

The lowest temperature observed at area airport locations this morning was -2 degrees at Roselle. Sub-zero wind chills were observed area-wide early this morning – coldest was the -14 at Roselle, DeKalb and Aurora. Following is a list of Chicago airport low temperatures and coldest wind chills this morning…

Location/low temp/coldest wind chill

Roselle…-2/-14

Aurora/Sugar Grove…2/-14

DeKalb…1/-14

Freeport…1/-13

Rockford…3/-11

Sterling/Rock Falls…4/-11

DuPage/West Chicago…5/-12

Peru/Ottwawa…5/-10

O’Hare…7/-9

Pontiac…7/-9

Morris/Wshburn…7/-7

Waukegan…7/-7

Schaumburg…7/-5

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…8/-9

Palwaukee/Wheeling…9/-7

Midway…9/-7

Kankakee…9/-8

Rensselaer, IN…9/-6

Gary, IN…12/-5

Valparaiso, IN…14/-2