Record cold temperatures this morning (and last night) across the Chicago area along with sub-zero wind chills
With clear skies, diminishing winds, and a fresh snow cover and Chicago positioned under the coldest portion of Arctic-source high pressure, record-low temperatures were observed across the Chicago area this Tuesday morning. The 7-degree low temperature at Chicago’s official O’Hare International Airport observation site set a new record November 12th low for this date, breaking the old record of 8-degrees set back in 1986. At Midway the low of 9-degrees beat the old record of 10-degrees established also in 1986. At Rockford the low of 3-degrees broke the old record of 7 set in 1986.
Temperatures started falling yesterday afternoon and by midnight the reading was 13-degrees at O’Hare and 14-degrees at Midway, establishing a new record low temperature for November 11th – the old record was 15-degrees set back in 1950.
The lowest temperature observed at area airport locations this morning was -2 degrees at Roselle. Sub-zero wind chills were observed area-wide early this morning – coldest was the -14 at Roselle, DeKalb and Aurora. Following is a list of Chicago airport low temperatures and coldest wind chills this morning…
Location/low temp/coldest wind chill
Roselle…-2/-14
Aurora/Sugar Grove…2/-14
DeKalb…1/-14
Freeport…1/-13
Rockford…3/-11
Sterling/Rock Falls…4/-11
DuPage/West Chicago…5/-12
Peru/Ottwawa…5/-10
O’Hare…7/-9
Pontiac…7/-9
Morris/Wshburn…7/-7
Waukegan…7/-7
Schaumburg…7/-5
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…8/-9
Palwaukee/Wheeling…9/-7
Midway…9/-7
Kankakee…9/-8
Rensselaer, IN…9/-6
Gary, IN…12/-5
Valparaiso, IN…14/-2