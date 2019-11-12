Record cold temperatures this morning (and last night) across the Chicago area along with sub-zero wind chills

Posted 9:40 AM, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:44AM, November 12, 2019

With clear skies, diminishing winds, and a fresh snow cover and Chicago positioned under the coldest portion of Arctic-source high pressure, record-low temperatures were observed across the Chicago area this Tuesday morning. The 7-degree low temperature at Chicago’s official O’Hare International Airport observation site set a new record November 12th low for this date, breaking the old record of 8-degrees set back in 1986. At Midway the low of 9-degrees beat the old record of 10-degrees established also in 1986. At Rockford the low of 3-degrees broke the old record of 7 set in 1986.

Temperatures started falling yesterday afternoon and by midnight the reading was 13-degrees at O’Hare and 14-degrees at Midway, establishing a new record low temperature for November 11th – the old record was 15-degrees set back in 1950.

The lowest temperature observed at area airport locations this morning was -2 degrees at Roselle. Sub-zero wind chills were observed area-wide early this morning – coldest was the -14 at Roselle, DeKalb and Aurora. Following is a list of Chicago airport low temperatures and coldest wind chills this morning…

Location/low temp/coldest wind chill

Roselle…-2/-14
Aurora/Sugar Grove…2/-14
DeKalb…1/-14
Freeport…1/-13
Rockford…3/-11
Sterling/Rock Falls…4/-11
DuPage/West Chicago…5/-12
Peru/Ottwawa…5/-10
O’Hare…7/-9
Pontiac…7/-9
Morris/Wshburn…7/-7
Waukegan…7/-7
Schaumburg…7/-5
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…8/-9
Palwaukee/Wheeling…9/-7
Midway…9/-7
Kankakee…9/-8
Rensselaer, IN…9/-6
Gary, IN…12/-5
Valparaiso, IN…14/-2

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.