× Norwegian Air to offer cheap flights from Chicago to Paris, Rome next summer

CHICAGO — Flying from Chicago nonstop to Europe is about to get a whole lot cheaper.

Budget airline Norwegian Air announced it is adding new nonstop flights from O’Hare International Airport to Paris and Rome next summer.

Service from Chicago to Paris will launch May 1, 2020, and Norwegian will operate up to five weekly flights through Oct. 24. The price for a one-way ticket starts at $219.90.

Chicago to Rome service will service will begin June 2, 2020, with up to four flights running per week through Oct. 19. One-way tickets are starting at $209.90

Both routes will be operated by the 787-9 Dreamliner with 35 seats in Premium and 309 in Economy.

Norwegian already operates nonstop flights from Chicago to Barcelona and London.