× Mayor Lightfoot heads to Springfield to push agenda, including Chicago casino

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is heading to SpringfieldTuesday lobbying for a legislative agenda that could have a huge impact on her budget.

Among the items Lightfoot is expected to discuss with lawmakers is a graduated real-estate transfer tax, which is needed to fill a massive gap in the budget.

She also wants Springfield to approve tax revisions to make Chicago’s casino more attractive to investors.

The mayor said she feels confident after talking with Gov. JB Pritzker, even though she didn’t get a direct assurance it would pass.

The governor said Lightfoot has a lot of convincing to do.

Political reporter Tahman Bradley will also be in Springfield, and will have updates Tuesday and Wednesday during WGN’s newscasts.