Lunchbreak: Shishito Peppers with Umami Vinaigrette, Sesame, Crispy Chicken Skin

Rolf Pedersen

Gadabout

5212 N. Clark Street

https://gadaboutchicago.com

Recipe:

Shishito Peppers with Umami Vinaigrette, Sesame, Crispy Chicken Skin

16 shishito peppers, cleaned and stemmed

1 tbsp canola oil

1 tsp toasted white sesame seeds

3 pieces crispy chicken skins

1 tsp toasted walnuts

2 tbsp Umami Vinaigrette (recipe included)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 wedge of lemon

METHOD:

Heat oil in a saute pan on medium-high heat until shimmering. Add shishito peppers and roast, flipping occasionally, until tender and browned in spots 4-5 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Serve on a plate using tongs to drain off any excess oil. Top with walnuts, sesame seeds, crispy chicken skin, and umami vinaigrette. Enjoy!

Umami Vinaigrette

Recipe:

½ cup sherry vinegar

5 cloves roasted garlic

¼ cup miso paste

1 cup Canola oil

2 tbsp sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

METHOD:

Mix ingredients in a bowl or in a blender. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.