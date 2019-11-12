Lunchbreak: Shishito Peppers with Umami Vinaigrette, Sesame, Crispy Chicken Skin
Rolf Pedersen
Gadabout
5212 N. Clark Street
Recipe:
Shishito Peppers with Umami Vinaigrette, Sesame, Crispy Chicken Skin
16 shishito peppers, cleaned and stemmed
1 tbsp canola oil
1 tsp toasted white sesame seeds
3 pieces crispy chicken skins
1 tsp toasted walnuts
2 tbsp Umami Vinaigrette (recipe included)
Salt and pepper to taste
1 wedge of lemon
METHOD:
Heat oil in a saute pan on medium-high heat until shimmering. Add shishito peppers and roast, flipping occasionally, until tender and browned in spots 4-5 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Serve on a plate using tongs to drain off any excess oil. Top with walnuts, sesame seeds, crispy chicken skin, and umami vinaigrette. Enjoy!
Umami Vinaigrette
Recipe:
½ cup sherry vinegar
5 cloves roasted garlic
¼ cup miso paste
1 cup Canola oil
2 tbsp sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
METHOD:
Mix ingredients in a bowl or in a blender. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.