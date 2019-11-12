Junior Boxing Champion ‘Jojo’ Awinongya Jr. stops by to put Larry’s boxing skills to the test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Junior Boxing Champion Joseph "Jojo" Awinongya Jr. is a highly decorated 12-year-old boxer from Chicago, including six national championships and two national silver glove awards.

When Jojo isn't boxing, he volunteers for the Chicago Police Department and goes to all the park districts advocating for youth to “... chase your dreams”.

School is a top priority for Jojo, earning a spot on the 2019 High Honor Roll and was listed by Bungle Newspaper as a top student. His goal for 2019 is to get straight A's and win all of his tournaments.

Jojo is trained by his father, Awinongya Sr., who is a Ghanaian from Bolgatanga, former Don King fighter known in the ring as “The African Assassin” . He trained pro fighters such as IBF International Welterweight Champion, Frederick Lawson, the reigning French Champion Ahmed El Moussaoui, IBO International Middleweight Champion Osumanu Adama and several others.