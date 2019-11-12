× House Speaker Madigan promises challenge if Arroyo helps pick replacement

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan does not want former State Representative Luis Arroyo to play a role in picking his replacement.

Arroyo resigned after he was charged with bribery in federal court.

A criminal complaint accuses Arroyo of agreeing to pay a state senator kickbacks in exchange for support on legislation. That legislation would benefit one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients.

Arroyo remains the 36th Ward Committeeman, and that gives him a weighted vote when it comes to picking his replacement.

Madigan says this should not happen.

“(Monday), I wrote to the Democratic committee members responsible for filling the vacancy in the 3rd Representative District, and asked them to conduct their process without the participation of the 36th Ward,” said Madigan in a statement. “Any process that includes the participation of the 36th Ward – whether by direct vote or by proxy – would call the legitimacy of the appointment into question, and the qualifications of their candidate would be challenged by the full Illinois House of Representatives.”

Governor Pritzker is also against Arroyo’s involvement in selecting a replacement.

“(Arroyo’s) effort to influence the choice of his successor is unacceptable, given the charges against him,” said Pritzker in a statement. “Any engagement by the current 36th Ward committeeman would taint a successor, and I call on the House of Representatives not to seat the person who is selected if the 36th Ward committeeman participates.”