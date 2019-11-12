FeedonThis: The Trubisky talk doesn’t stop on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - From researched stories on the team's evaluation of him in months leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft to his play at the moment, Mitchell Trubisky remains the biggest topic of discussion on Sports Feed the last few weeks.

That didn't change on Tuesday as Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman talked at length about the quarterback on the show.

They discussed the Chicago Tribune article that discussed Ryan Pace and his staff's process in coming to a decision on Trubisky while also looking at what has worked for the quarterback this season.

Jarrett and Josh's discussion on Trubisky is part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis which you can see in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Whatcha Say!?!?" also featured Trubisky along with Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, as the hosts gave a small speech to each as if they had the chance to talk to them in person.

See that segment in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lauri Markkanen looked strong in the first month of the season, but a sore oblique has slowed him a bit in the month of November, as the chances to make plays have decreased the last two weeks.

Josh and Jarrett discuss the forward in the video above.