Daily Northwestern criticized after apologizing for reporting student protest

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University’s student newspaper is being criticized because it apologized for its coverage of a student protest.
When students marched during a campus appearance by former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, The Daily Northwestern published photos. It also called student protesters asking whether they’d be willing to be interviewed.
The paper then took down the pictures and issued a long statement Sunday, apologizing because it said some students felt traumatized that their privacy was invaded.
Critics said the paper owed them no apology, because it was simply doing what journalists are supposed to do.
