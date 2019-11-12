× Coby White plays his best with Roy Williams in the crowd as the Bulls beat the Knicks

CHICAGO – A first season is always difficult in the NBA in different ways for a particular player. Of late, it’s been finding the rhythm from the outside for the Bulls’ first-round pick from this June’s draft.

Coming into Tuesday’s game against the Knicks, Coby White hit just three of his 26-three point attempts in the month of November, including missing all six shots he took from behind the arc Saturday against the Rockets. He was shooting just 21.2 percent from long-range this season as the guard has embraced the Bulls’ effort to shoot more from the perimeter.

Maybe a familiar face in the crowd at the United Center helped White find his rhythm from the outside in a big way on Tuesday evening.

With his college coach Roy Williams in the stands, the former North Carolina standout knocked down seven three-pointers, every one of them in the fourth quarter, in helping the Bulls to a 120-102 victory over the Knicks at the United Center.

White hit all but one of his three-point attempts in the fourth quarter after missing the first three of the game. The guard finished with a career-high 27 points, besting his total against the Grizzlies on October 25th, and helped the Bulls outscore New York 35-17 in the fourth quarter for their fourth win of the season.

At 19 years old, White is the youngest player in NBA history to hit seven three-pointers in a game according to Elias Sports Bureau. He also set the Bulls’ record for most triples in a single quarter.

Maybe having Williams in the stands inspired the guard, who played his only season for the Tar Heels with the coach at the helm. After meeting before the game, Williams watched White’s memorable performance from the first level, coming to town as his North Carolina team has a week off early in their 2019-2020 season. Following the performance, Williams joined White on the court to congratulate him on the effort during his postgame interview.

“I appreciate you for coming, you know I love you. Our relationship goes past basketball. I love you,” said White into the mic which was on the public address system at the United Center.

The exchange brought an end to the guard’s best night as a professional player so far, got the Bulls a victory, and provided a sentimental moment to remember for the rest of the 2019-2020 season.