Chicago’s 17-deg Tuesday high was one for the books—the coldest early season temp since records began in 1871; portions of Michigan & Indiana lake snow belt buried beneath 1-2 ft. snows; cold to ease slowly over coming week

Posted 11:00 PM, November 12, 2019, by
