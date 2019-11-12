Ben Bradley and Demetrius Ivory take a leap of faith at Space Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory is a NASA nerd. Ben Bradley loves all things aviation. So what happens when they head to Space Camp together?

Yes, it turns out space camp isn't just for kids anymore; or at least they'll admit a couple of TV journalists looking for a taste of what it's like to be an astronaut.

But before they were allowed to fly simulators or suit up for a spacewalk, they had to train, testing their fears and physical capabilities.

Job one: climb a telephone-like pole and jump from the top (while wearing a harness). What could go wrong?