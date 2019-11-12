Ben Bradley and Demetrius Ivory take a leap of faith at Space Camp

Posted 6:45 PM, November 12, 2019, by and
Data pix.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory is a NASA nerd. Ben Bradley loves all things aviation. So what happens when they head to Space Camp together?

Yes, it turns out space camp isn't just for kids anymore; or at least they'll admit a couple of TV journalists looking for a taste of what it's like to be an astronaut.

But before they were allowed to fly simulators or suit up for a spacewalk, they had to train, testing their fears and physical capabilities.

Job one: climb a telephone-like pole and jump from the top (while wearing a harness). What could go wrong?

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.