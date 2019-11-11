× Winter Weather Advisory for 3 to 6-inches of snow across the Chicago area Monday – Lakeshore Flood Warning for the Illinois and NW Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline into Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire Chicago area of northeast Illinois into NW Indiana Monday.

Three to 6-inches of snow will fall across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana Monday. Enhanced by lake-effect snow, highest totals, possibility exceeding 6-inches will occur north of Chicago, in the city and across northwest Indiana. Very dangerous driving conditions will result from the accumulating snow combining with temperatures falling into the 20s and strong northerly winds gusting well over 30 miles per hour causing blowing and drifting in some areas. The snow will slowly taper off from the west later today, probably continuing in NW Indiana tonight into Tuesday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect into Tuesday with the strong northerly winds building 8 to 12-foot waves along the Illinois and NW Indiana shoreline, resulting in beach erosion and flooding in flood-prone areas. Temperatures dropping into the 20s will cause freezing spray. Conditions should improve somewhat along the Illinois shoreline by this evening and in NW Indiana later Tuesday.