Widespread 4 to 5-inch snowfall totals so far – Record November 11 snowfall at O’Hare and Midway
As we approach midday, snow has slacked-off, but continues to fall Chicago area-wide with several locations reporting 4 to 5-inches of accumulation thus far. Highest totals appear to be in the Rockford area and just to the west in Stephenson County (5.0-inches tops) and McHenry County (4.9-inches at Bull Valley).
As of late morning, Chicago’s official observation site on O’Hare International Airport had 3-inches on the ground – the old city record for November 11 was 1.9-inches set back in 1995. Midway had 2.5-inches exceeding the old record of 2.4-inches also in 1995.
Following are a few of the higher snowfall reports this Veterans Day morning:
Location/Snowfall (inches)
Rockford 3NE…5.0
Freeport…5.0
Davis…5.0
Bull Valley…4.9
Rockford 2ENE…4.8
Marengo…4.5
Dixon…4.5
Woodstock…4.3
Winnebago…4.2
St. Charles 0.1E…4.1
Harvard…4.0
Wonder Lake…3.9
Lincolnshire…3.8
DeKalb…3.6
Crystal Lake…3.6
Roselle…3.5
Elgin…3.5
Buffalo Grove…3.5
Lake Villa…3.5