Widespread 4 to 5-inch snowfall totals so far – Record November 11 snowfall at O'Hare and Midway

As we approach midday, snow has slacked-off, but continues to fall Chicago area-wide with several locations reporting 4 to 5-inches of accumulation thus far. Highest totals appear to be in the Rockford area and just to the west in Stephenson County (5.0-inches tops) and McHenry County (4.9-inches at Bull Valley).

As of late morning, Chicago’s official observation site on O’Hare International Airport had 3-inches on the ground – the old city record for November 11 was 1.9-inches set back in 1995. Midway had 2.5-inches exceeding the old record of 2.4-inches also in 1995.

Following are a few of the higher snowfall reports this Veterans Day morning:

Location/Snowfall (inches)

Rockford 3NE…5.0

Freeport…5.0

Davis…5.0

Bull Valley…4.9

Rockford 2ENE…4.8

Marengo…4.5

Dixon…4.5

Woodstock…4.3

Winnebago…4.2

St. Charles 0.1E…4.1

Harvard…4.0

Wonder Lake…3.9

Lincolnshire…3.8

DeKalb…3.6

Crystal Lake…3.6

Roselle…3.5

Elgin…3.5

Buffalo Grove…3.5

Lake Villa…3.5