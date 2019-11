On Saturday, Nov. 16, WGN-TV will stream the 2019 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards in the player above. The stream will start at 6:30 p.m. with student awards and scholarships. The Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards stream will begin at 7 p.m.

For Backstage and Red Carpet Interviews, follow the Chicago/Midwest Emmys on Facebook and tune in starting at 4 p.m.!