Shawn Sierra recaps the Bears’ win over the Lions on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Now that the Bears have had their celebration for the end of their four-game losing, they now have to find a way to continue improvement as they move through the second half of the season.

Yes, they beat the Lions, but if Matthew Stafford had been playing it might have been a different story. Yet there were a few bright spots that lend hope to a possible turnaround in the final seven games of the season.

Shawn Sierra of "Shawn and Maya in the Morning" was on Sports Feed Monday to discuss the victory over the Lions and what the Bears have shown in the first nine games of the season with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

