Record low temps arrive over fresh snow cover

For the second time this season a significant snowfall has blanketed most of the metro area. Unlike the Halloween storm, our latest bout of wintery weather has been accompanied by plunging temperatures. Single-digit readings are expected outside the city Tuesday morning, though the official low at O’Hare International Airport is forecast to stay just above the 8 degree record for the date. Tuesday’s high will only reach the low 20s, which will set a new record for the lowest high temp for the date, eclipsing the current record of 28 degrees set in 1995. Polar air sweeping into the region, and fresh snow which is highly reflective of incoming sunlight, will act to limit daytime warming. The record low for Wednesday morning is 6 degrees set in 1986, though this record does not appear in jeopardy. Increasing cloud cover Tuesday night and a wind shift to the south will bring rising overnight temps.