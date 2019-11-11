Cook County public defender fighting detention of preteens

Posted 12:45 PM, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 01:29PM, November 11, 2019

CHICAGO — The Cook County Public Defender wants to undo a court decision that allows holding preteens in custody.

The case involves a 12-year-old boy who was arrested last year for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

A state appeals court upheld a judge’s decision to order the boy to remain in custody.

Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli calls the U.S. judicial system’s treatment of juveniles “backward.”

She plans to ask the Illinois Supreme Court to reverse the appellate court decision.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.