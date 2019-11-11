× Cook County public defender fighting detention of preteens

CHICAGO — The Cook County Public Defender wants to undo a court decision that allows holding preteens in custody.

The case involves a 12-year-old boy who was arrested last year for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

A state appeals court upheld a judge’s decision to order the boy to remain in custody.

Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli calls the U.S. judicial system’s treatment of juveniles “backward.”

She plans to ask the Illinois Supreme Court to reverse the appellate court decision.