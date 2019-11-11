Chicago rapper Lil Reese critically wounded in shooting at Country Club Hills intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — Chicago rapper Lil Reese was critically wounded Monday in a shooting at a busy intersection in the area of Markham and Country Club Hills.

Country Club Hills police responded to 167th Street and Pulaski Road around 2:30 p.m.

The victim was identified as Tavares Taylor, better know as Chicago rapper Lil Reese. He is in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Witnesses told police Taylor was pursued by a driver of another car during a chase. Witnesses reported hearing as many as 12 gunshots during the chase. The driver of that vehicle got out of his car and shot the man with what witnesses called a small rifle and then fled the scene.

Responding officers found a car with blood on the driver’s side seat and on the ground near the car.

Police were told a man took Taylor to a hospital in nearby Hazel Crest. He was treated, stabilized and transferred to Advocate Christ.

Police searched nearby parking lots for the driver. Some businesses were placed on lockdown and workers were told to shelter in place.

Authorities are still searching for the car, described as a white or grey Chevy Malibu, with tinted windows and a Wisconsin license plate.