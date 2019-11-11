Actor Matt Jones is known for his recurring roles in series such as Breaking Bad, NCIS, How I Met Your Mother, and Community just to name a few. One of his most recent roles is as "Badger" in the Breaking Bad sequel El Camino which is currently on Netflix. You can watch him in his starring role for the new movie Turkey Bowl, coming out this Friday at Pickwick Theatre. Matt joins us in studio to talk about his new movie and shares a funny story about his roller-skating past. Also be sure to watch him play our game show "True or False" for a surprise talent of his.
Matt Jones Talks About “Turkey Bowl” and Shares a Hilarious Story About His Past Roller-Skating Career
