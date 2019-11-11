Marine surprises little siblings at Veterans Day concert in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — At a special Veterans Day elementary concert, a brother and sister thought they were going to see a taped message from their older brother at the show.

They received a perfect surprise from Lance Corporal Brandon Williamson.

Instead of only a taped message, he flew in Monday from boot camp.

As the taped messaged played, showing him at Camp Pendleton in California, little siblings Mikey and Mia had no idea what was coming next.

Through hugs and tears, the family was so happy to be back together.

“I’m so grateful that I get to be here and see them,” Williamson said.

