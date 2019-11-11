Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Spice Chicken
Executive Chef Eric Babula of Hubbard Inn
110 W. Hubbard St. Chicago, IL 60654
312-222-1331
Event:
HAPPY HOUR AT HUBBARD INN
Hubbard Inn will offer happy hour Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring $1 East and West coast oysters (minimum of 6) paired with an optional wine or sparkling bottle including Avissi Prosecco ($25) and Sauvion Vouvray Chenin Blanc ($30).
Recipe:
RECIPE: PUMPKIN SPICE CHICKEN
Dish Description: Boneless Organic Amish chicken, pumpkin spice butter, potato puree, charred herbs
Servings: 2 to 4 people
Recipe for Pumpkin Spice Butter
Ingredients:
1 cup butter, whole unsalted, room temperature
1/4 tsp ginger, ground
1/4 tsp clove, ground
1/2 tsp cinnamon, ground
1/8 tsp nutmeg, ground
1 tsp salt
Method:
- Cut butter into 1-inch cubes and let temper to room temperature.
- Place butter, spices and salt into food processor and mix until soft and uniform.
- Refrigerate until ready to use.
Recipe for Braised Chard
Ingredients:
10 bunches Rainbow Chard, cleaned and trimmed from stems
1/2 cup shallot, sliced thin
2 tbsp garlic, sliced thin
1 QT chicken stock
2 tsp salt
2 tbsp olive oil
Method:
- Cut chard leaves in 1 inch strips.
- In a large pan, heat oil over medium heat and sauté shallots and garlic until fragrant. Then add chard and sauté until soft.
- Add chicken stock and stir until uniform.
- Cover pan with parchment paper (cut out a 1-inch hole in center), braise over low heat for 30-45 minutes until bitter taste is gone, remove from heat and stir in salt.
- Refrigerate until ready to use.
Recipe for Sweet Potato Puree
Ingredients:
2 lb sweet potatoes
2 cups butter, cubed at room temperature
2 tbsp salt
1 tsp white pepper, ground
Method:
- Peel and cut sweet potatoes into 1-inch cubes and place in cold water in medium pot.
- Turn stove to medium high and bring to a boil. Boil 15 to 20 minutes until potato is tender.
- Strain and add to food processor/blender with butter and beat/mix until you have a puree.
- Season with salt and pepper and immediately place in bag for piping.
Recipe for Pumpkin Spice Chicken
Ingredients for Pumpkin Spice Chicken:
1 half chicken
1.5 tbsp pumpkin spice butter
1/2 cup sweet potato puree
1/2 cup braised chard
1/4 cup Herb Bouquet of thyme, rosemary sage (1 sprig each gathered tightly in a cheesecloth or muslin then tied with string)
3 tbsp oil
1 tbsp kosher salt
1/4 cup white wine, pinot grigio
1/4 cup chicken stock
Salt and pepper to taste
Method for Pumpkin Spice Chicken:
- In a large sauté pan, heat oil over medium heat.
- Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper heavily on both sides.
- Sear chicken skin side down in sauté pan. Press chicken down with weight to get an even sear.
- Place pan in oven to cook chicken through to 160 degrees internal temperature.
- Remove chicken from pan and set aside in warm place to rest for 5 minutes before slicing. DO NOT discard pan.
- In a separate small sauté pan, heat braised chard with chicken stock. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- On large plate, use piping bag to create a braid of sweet potato puree.
- Use slotted spoon to squeeze juice from Swiss chard and place as a tight bundle on the plate at the end of the sweet potato puree.
- Over medium heat, deglaze pan used for chicken with the white wine. Reduce then remove from heat, add in pumpkin spice butter and stir to combine.
- Once chicken has rested, cut leg from breast. Slice both 1/2 inch across the grain and add to plate.
- Spoon pumpkin spice butter sauce across chicken.
- Ignite herb bouquet with small flame and blow out immediately, then place on plate next to chicken.