× Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Spice Chicken

Executive Chef Eric Babula of Hubbard Inn

110 W. Hubbard St. Chicago, IL 60654

312-222-1331

http://www.hubbardinn.com

Event:

HAPPY HOUR AT HUBBARD INN

Hubbard Inn will offer happy hour Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring $1 East and West coast oysters (minimum of 6) paired with an optional wine or sparkling bottle including Avissi Prosecco ($25) and Sauvion Vouvray Chenin Blanc ($30).

Recipe:

RECIPE: PUMPKIN SPICE CHICKEN

Dish Description: Boneless Organic Amish chicken, pumpkin spice butter, potato puree, charred herbs

Servings: 2 to 4 people

Recipe for Pumpkin Spice Butter

Ingredients:

1 cup butter, whole unsalted, room temperature

1/4 tsp ginger, ground

1/4 tsp clove, ground

1/2 tsp cinnamon, ground

1/8 tsp nutmeg, ground

1 tsp salt

Method:

Cut butter into 1-inch cubes and let temper to room temperature. Place butter, spices and salt into food processor and mix until soft and uniform. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Recipe for Braised Chard

Ingredients:

10 bunches Rainbow Chard, cleaned and trimmed from stems

1/2 cup shallot, sliced thin

2 tbsp garlic, sliced thin

1 QT chicken stock

2 tsp salt

2 tbsp olive oil

Method:

Cut chard leaves in 1 inch strips. In a large pan, heat oil over medium heat and sauté shallots and garlic until fragrant. Then add chard and sauté until soft. Add chicken stock and stir until uniform. Cover pan with parchment paper (cut out a 1-inch hole in center), braise over low heat for 30-45 minutes until bitter taste is gone, remove from heat and stir in salt. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Recipe for Sweet Potato Puree

Ingredients:

2 lb sweet potatoes

2 cups butter, cubed at room temperature

2 tbsp salt

1 tsp white pepper, ground

Method:

Peel and cut sweet potatoes into 1-inch cubes and place in cold water in medium pot. Turn stove to medium high and bring to a boil. Boil 15 to 20 minutes until potato is tender. Strain and add to food processor/blender with butter and beat/mix until you have a puree. Season with salt and pepper and immediately place in bag for piping.

Recipe for Pumpkin Spice Chicken

Ingredients for Pumpkin Spice Chicken:

1 half chicken

1.5 tbsp pumpkin spice butter

1/2 cup sweet potato puree

1/2 cup braised chard

1/4 cup Herb Bouquet of thyme, rosemary sage (1 sprig each gathered tightly in a cheesecloth or muslin then tied with string)

3 tbsp oil

1 tbsp kosher salt

1/4 cup white wine, pinot grigio

1/4 cup chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Method for Pumpkin Spice Chicken: