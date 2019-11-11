Kids’ artwork slated for charity auction supporting Puerto Rico stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A local group dedicated to helping Puerto Rico rebuild after Hurricane Maria is asking for help itself Monday after they say someone stole artwork slated for auction at an upcoming fundraiser.

Erica Sanchez's organization Arte Al Rescate was planning on auctioning off a collection of prints and paintings by eight- to 10-year-olds in Puerto Rico at a charity event this weekend. The money raised would go towards school supplies for students in need on the island.

Sanchez said she put the pieces in her parked car near Kedzie Avenue and Cortland Street Sunday night, planning on taking them to her office Monday morning. But sometime between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m., someone broke into her car and stole them.

She said the thief likely thought the box held something much more valuable, but Sanchez said you can’t put a dollar amount on the sentimental value of the stolen art.

Now she says she just wants it all back, no questions asked.

She's hoping the thief will return the art, and community members will come out in support, when the gallery showing opens at 4200 West Diversey Avenue Saturday at 5 p.m.