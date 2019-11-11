John Lodge of The Moody Blues performs “Ride My See-Saw”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Lodge , the bass guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for the iconic rock band, The Moody Blues, stopped by the station to deliver a heavy dose of rock and roll.

Lodge is the songwriter of such mega Moody Blues hits from “Ride My See-Saw,” to “Isn’t Life Strange?, " and “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock and Roll Band). He has been performing and recording with The Moody Blues for more than five decades, selling in excess of 70 million albums. He's been heralded as one of the 10 most influential bass players in the world and is the recipient of the Ivor Novello Award.

The incredible new album< "B Yond" features 3 new recordings, 2 new remixes, and other tracks chosen by John as he revisits the very best of his career with the Moody Blues and his solo work.

For this album Lodge went back into the studio to totally recreate “Street Café”, “(Evening) Time to Get Away” and “Legend of a Mind”, with the wonderful musicians of the 10,000 Light Years Band. The tracks were co-produced by John and Alan Hewitt, and features John on his original Fender Precision Bass which he recorded all of the classic Moody Blues songs on. He is joined by Hewitt on Keyboards, Duffy King on guitars, Billy Ashbaugh on drums and Jason Charboneau on Cello. The result is a fresh modern feel whilst still retaining the original magic of these songs. Legend of a Mind was particularly important for John to include on this album as it is his tribute to his friend Ray Thomas.

You can catch Lodge in Chicago at the City Winery on November 12 and Arcada Theater on November 14 to keep the rock and roll going.

For more information, visit johnlodge.com.