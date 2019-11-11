Fresh snowpack & frigid arctic flow sets stage for Chicago’s coldest early season high on the books & the record coldest Nov 12 max temp; predicted pattern change to bring temps back to levels closer to normal next week
Saturday is coldest morning since May 4
Coldest weather of the season late week
Temps crashed over the fresh snowpack overnight to coldest levels in 7 months; Halloween snowstorm a record-breaker here—3.4″ O’Hare; up to 7″ northwest of the city; below normal temperatures locked in next 2 weeks
Chicagoland now braces for brutal, record-breaking cold
Coldest air in 5 months to blow into Chicago in time for the weekend
Temps in 60s with partly cloudy skies
-
Rain, chilly temps on the way
Mild weather lasts the week but then a drop in temps
Chilly beginning to November to continue
A cold end to the week but temps rebound for weekend
Rain possible this weekend, drop in temps coming
Autumnal drop in temps brings worsening weather on lake
Temps begin to warm as weekend nears