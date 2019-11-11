#FeedonThis: After a month, the Bears finally have a ‘Victory Monday’

CHICAGO - It's been a little while since Bears' fans have felt good on a Monday. In fact, the last time was in September.

But this week everyone had the chance to be content with the result on Sunday as the Bears ended a four-game losing streak with a victory over the Lions on Sunday. It caused a decent amount of social media reaction and brought back everyone's favorite 2018 tradition: "Club Dub."

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman talked about that in Social Fodder on Monday's Sports Feed which you can see in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Jarrett had a very heartfelt pick for his Man Crush Monday selection on Veteran's Day that he shared with Josh during the traditional segment.

