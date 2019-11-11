× CTA Brown Line work extends into Monday morning rush hour

CHICAGO — CTA Brown and Orange Line riders are being re-routed Monday morning due to unanticipated issues during weekend construction on the Brown Line. Over the weekend, Brown Line service was suspended from Kimball to Western for track work. That service suspension was scheduled to be lifted today at 4 a.m., but is still in place.

The CTA said workers encountered some unanticipated underground utility infrastructure over the weekend and its removal required additional time. It doesn’t yet know how long the service suspension will have to remain in place, but is hoping it will end later Monday.

In the meantime, bus shuttles will be in place between Kimball and Western. In addition, because the Brown Line trains cannot turn around at the Kimball Yard, they are turning around at the Midway Yard along the Orange Line. That means that IB Brown Line trains will essentially become Orange Line trains in the Loop and IB Orange Line trains will become Brown Line trains as they enter the Loop.