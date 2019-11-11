Chicagoland now braces for brutal, record-breaking cold

Snow moving out, brutal record-breaking cold moving in

Despite mostly sunny skies expected on Tuesday, biting northwest winds will create sub-zero morning wind chills.

And it t won’t be much better in the afternoon. The forecast high of 21 degrees is not only nearly 30 degrees below normal but it will easily shatter the old record for the coldest high temperature on November 12 of 28 degrees set back in 1995.

The chill will slowly ease as the week progresses but readings will remain well below typical mid-November norms.

