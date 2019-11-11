Aurora Veterans Day parade called off due to snowy weather

Posted 7:55 AM, November 11, 2019, by
Data pix.

AURORA, Ill. — The City of Aurora canceled its annual Veterans Day parade due to the snow and cold, but they're holding a commemoration ceremony indoors.

The ceremony will take place at City Hall at 10:15 a.m. Monday.

 

In Chicago, there will be a ceremony at Soldier Field at 11 a.m.

It is taking place in front of the Doughboy statue, which is a tribute to World War I soldiers.

In Brookfield, there will be a ceremony held at the zoo at 11 a.m. Admission to Brookfield Zoo is free Monday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.