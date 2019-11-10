× Winter Weather Advisory for Chicago area counties along and north of Interstate-80 tonight into Monday afternoon

Accumulating snow is expected to gradually overspread the Chicago area from west to east tonight and continue Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory for generally 3 to 6-inches of snow accumulating from tonight into Monday is in effect for counties along and north of Interstate-80 – purple-shaded counties on the headlined map.

Snow will begin in westernmost sections later this evening and move east across the entire area by early Monday morning – temperatures falling into the 20s along with northerly winds gusting over 30 miles per hour will create very hazardous driving conditions along with the blowing and drifting snow.

Heaviest snow is expected in northernmost sections, the city of Chicago and in northwest Indiana, although with northerly winds off Lake Michigan, lake-enhanced snowfall could push totals well in excess of the 6-inches close-in or where a northern wind fetch drives snow well inland over certain areas.