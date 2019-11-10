Volunteers jump at chance to give back to service members ahead of Veterans Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Heart rates were rising at the United Center Sunday as dozens of jump ropers participating in Jump for Vets' second year showed their support while raising money to help battle the veterans suicide crisis.

"It is awe-inspiring to see people of all ages jumping their little hearts out, to do 2,200 jumps so that we can try once and for all to eradicate veteran suicide," said Mark Doyle, founder of Rags of Honor.

Retired U.S. Air Force Sgt. Joshua Taylor said he found comfort and a new direction in life at the event last year.

"I was unemployed last year when I found this event; I came to the event, met the team and they got me a great career," Taylor said.

In New Hampshire, another effort is being mailed in. Laura Landerman-Garber began her mission 16 years ago, enlisting family to send greeting cards to U.S. troops. She now heads up her own nonprofit called Holiday Cards 4 Our Military.

Last year, she collected 50,000 cards. This year, it’s closer to 100,000, with cards coming from more than 30 U.S. states and Canada.

"We started this here. New Hampshire, we’re fierce we’re small in size but we’re so large in heart," Landerman-Garber said.