Police: 3 armed men wearing clown masks rob man in Jefferson Park apartment

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was robbed Saturday night in his Jefferson Park residence by three armed men wearing clown masks.

Just before 11:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5500 block of West Leland Avenue on the report of a home invasion.

A 22-year-old man reported that he was in his apartment when he heard pounding at the rear door. Police said the door was then kicked in and three armed men wearing clown marks came into the residence.

The victim was grabbed by the neck and the suspects took an undetermined amount of money from the man’s dresser.

Police said the suspects fled the scene and the victim refused medical attention.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.