× MONSTER’S MASH: The curious and fast tenure of Mike Davis with the Bears

LAKE FOREST – When he was signed this offseason, it seemed like a move that many agreed made sense.

With Jordan Howard traded to Philadlephia, Mike Davis was going to provide a versatile back with some power to compliment Tarik Cohen and eventual draft pick David Montgomery. The trio was expected to form a formidable backfield to help the Bears’ offense truly reach their potential.

But like everything else this season, it didn’t work it, and David never came close to getting to fulfill his expectations in 2019.

On Saturday, just eight games into his Bears career, the running back was released by the team after carrying the ball just 11 times on the season and making seven catches. Five of those carries and six of those receptions came in the opener against the Packers as Davis was almost never used after the first week of the season.

For his release, the Bears get back the fourth-round compensatory pick they lost when they signed him to a two-year, $6 million contract this offseason. They originally got that pick when Adrian Amos signed with the Packers.

Before his release, Davis was asked about the possibility of him leaving the team at the end of the week and expressed his desire to keep his mind focused on improving his situation with the team.

“Thinking about something like that is negative. I really don’t care about outside voices or whatever comes with it,” said Davis when asked about possibly getting released last Tuesday. “All I can do is come up, show up every day, be a great teammate, and be ready to go no matter what happens.”

For the rest of the 2019 season, he’ll have to do that outside of Chicago as another part of this 2019 season for the Bears has gone in a direction that was not expected.

A CHANGING OF THE GUARD (AND CENTER)

Another thing the Bears hoped to make a success was the switch of two of their interior offensive lineman for this season.

James Daniels moved back to his college position of center while Cody Whitehair was moved to guard. Like the entire offensive line, however, things haven’t worked out as well, and now Matt Nagy determined that it was time to switch them back.

Whitehair will move back to center and Daniels to left guard for the Bears’ game Sunday against the Lions in hopes of giving the line a boost for the second half.

SHAHEEN WON’T SEE THE FIELD

Heading into his third year, Adam Shaheen was expected to take his own steps forward and become a reliable option for Mitchell Trubisky this season.

Instead, in the tenth week of the year, the tight end is a healthy scratch for the first time this season as the tight end deals with his own disappointing season.

Through eight games, Shaheen has been targeted just 13 times, making nine catches for 74 yards. This was supposed to be a potential breakout season for the 2017 second round pick after he was out most of last season with injuries.

STAT OF THE WEEK: 10-8

Matthew Stafford’s record against the Bears in his career with the Lions. Stafford will miss Sunday’s game with the Bears as he reportedly deals with broken bones in his back.