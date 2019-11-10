Early-season storm brings winter’s full wrath to city Monday
-
Season’s first snowflakes are possible tonight in Chicago’s far northwest suburbs
-
Montana is blanketed in almost two feet of snow and it’s not even October yet
-
Shocking satellite images show Grand Bahama Island before and after Hurricane Dorian’s wrath
-
Final days of October to turn colder and wet
-
Autumnal drop in temps brings worsening weather on lake
-
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued across Chicago area, snow expected overnight
-
Showers/several storms to sweep the area in the muggy air 11 am to 4pm—severe weather threat highest south; humid air holds into Wednesday but an early taste of autumn with temps/humidities headed lower Thursday & Friday
-
Weekend temps 11-deg milder than last; winds off lake limit Sunday highs to 50s lakeside; intense autumn storm brings wind, rain & t-storms Monday—then high winds & temp downturn Tuesday; “Nestor” sweeping the Southeast
-
Chilliest air of the season brings below-average temps, storms Saturday
-
Late season heat sets records from Texas to Indiana Monday; summer-like 80s run another day—not bad for the open of October, Chicago’s 2nd fastest cooling month of the year; temps sink in coming days & rain/t-storm chances rise
-
-
Storm to produce the biggest Halloween snow in the city proper since records began in 1885; shoreline rain to switch to wet, wind- driven snow in the city while full day of snow on tap in the suburbs; warmth off the lake to cut into NW Indiana totals; lakeshore flooding a threat
-
Are Gulf of Mexico hurricanes the only ones that ”vent” heat to our part of the country?
-
Stellar fall week to turn stormy, then cold