Cook County opening warming centers in suburbs as temperatures drop
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — With temperatures expected to drop to record lows Tuesday, Cook County said multiple municipalities are opening warming centers for residents.
Residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes are encouraged to visit a warming center.
The following centers open on Monday:
Berwyn (Library)
2701 S. Harlem Ave.
Berwyn, IL
9:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. M-THU
9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. F-SAT
1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. SUN
Transport: No
Berwyn (Freedom Park)
3701 S. Scoville Ave.
Berwyn, IL
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. M-THU
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. F
Transport: No
Berwyn (Recreational Dept.)
6501 W. 31st St.
Berwyn, IL
7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Bloom
425 S. Halsted St.
Chicago Heights, IL
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. M/W
8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. T/THU/F
Transport: No
Bremen
16361 S. Kedzie Parkway
Markham, IL
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Calumet
12633 Ashland Ave.
Calumet Park, IL
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: Yes, please call (708) 388-6606.
Cicero (Village Building)
4949 W. Cermak Rd.
Cicero, IL
8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Cicero (Library)
5444 W. 34th St.
Cicero, IL
8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Cicero (Community Center)
2250 S. 49th Ave.
Cicero, IL
8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Elk Grove
2400 S. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Hanover (Senior Center)
240 S. IL Route 59
Bartlett, IL
8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M/W/F
8:30 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. T and THURS
8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. SAT
Transport: Yes; only available within the township. Cost: $1 donation each ride. Please call (630) 483-5600.
Lemont (Township Offices)
1115 Warner Ave.
Lemont, IL
9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: Yes, please call (630) 257-2522.
Lemont (Community Center)
16300 Alba St.
Lemont, IL
9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: Yes, please call (630) 257-2522.
Leyden
2620 N. Mannheim Rd.
Franklin Park, IL
6:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. M-F
6:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. SAT
6:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. SUN
Transport: No
Maine
1700 Ballard Rd.
Park Ridge, IL
9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Niles
5255 Lincoln Ave.
Skokie, IL
9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Norwood Park
7833 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL
9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M – THUR
9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. F
Transport: No
Oak Park
130 S. Oak Park Ave.
Oak Park, IL
8:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: Yes, for residents 60 years old and older, and adults 18-59 years old with a disability. Please call: (708) 383-4806.
Orland Park
14807 Ravinia Ave.
Orland Park, IL
8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M/W/THUR/F
8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. T
Transport: Yes, for seniors 55 and older. Please call (708) 403-4222.
Palatine
721 S. Quentin Road
Palatine, IL
8:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. M
8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. T- F
8:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. SAT
Transport: No
Palos
10802 Roberts Rd.
Palos Hills, IL
8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Proviso
4565 W. Harrison St.
Hillside, IL
8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F
Transport: Yes, for seniors 60 and older. Please call (708) 449-4300.
Rich
22013 Governors Hwy
Richton Park, IL
9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
River Forest
8020 W. Madison St.
River Forest, IL
8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Riverside
27 Riverside Road
Riverside, IL
9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Schaumburg
1 Illinois Boulevard
Hoffman Estates, IL
8:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m. M-THURS
8:30 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. F
Transport: No
Stickney
7745 S. Leamington Ave.
Burbank, IL
8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. F
Transport: No
Wheeling
1616 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Worth
11601 S. Pulaski Rd.
Alsip, IL
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. M-THURS
8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. F
Transport: No