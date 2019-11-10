× Cook County opening warming centers in suburbs as temperatures drop

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — With temperatures expected to drop to record lows Tuesday, Cook County said multiple municipalities are opening warming centers for residents.

Residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes are encouraged to visit a warming center.

The following centers open on Monday:

Berwyn (Library)

2701 S. Harlem Ave.

Berwyn, IL

9:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. M-THU

9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. F-SAT

1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. SUN

Transport: No

Berwyn (Freedom Park)

3701 S. Scoville Ave.

Berwyn, IL

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. M-THU

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. F

Transport: No

Berwyn (Recreational Dept.)

6501 W. 31st St.

Berwyn, IL

7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Bloom

425 S. Halsted St.

Chicago Heights, IL

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. M/W

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. T/THU/F

Transport: No

Bremen

16361 S. Kedzie Parkway

Markham, IL

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Calumet

12633 Ashland Ave.

Calumet Park, IL

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes, please call (708) 388-6606.

Cicero (Village Building)

4949 W. Cermak Rd.

Cicero, IL

8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Cicero (Library)

5444 W. 34th St.

Cicero, IL

8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Cicero (Community Center)

2250 S. 49th Ave.

Cicero, IL

8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Elk Grove

2400 S. Arlington Heights Rd.

Arlington Heights, IL

9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Hanover (Senior Center)

240 S. IL Route 59

Bartlett, IL

8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M/W/F

8:30 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. T and THURS

8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. SAT

Transport: Yes; only available within the township. Cost: $1 donation each ride. Please call (630) 483-5600.

Lemont (Township Offices)

1115 Warner Ave.

Lemont, IL

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes, please call (630) 257-2522.

Lemont (Community Center)

16300 Alba St.

Lemont, IL

9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes, please call (630) 257-2522.

Leyden

2620 N. Mannheim Rd.

Franklin Park, IL

6:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. M-F

6:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. SAT

6:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. SUN

Transport: No

Maine

1700 Ballard Rd.

Park Ridge, IL

9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Niles

5255 Lincoln Ave.

Skokie, IL

9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Norwood Park

7833 W. Lawrence Ave.

Norridge, IL

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M – THUR

9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. F

Transport: No

Oak Park

130 S. Oak Park Ave.

Oak Park, IL

8:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes, for residents 60 years old and older, and adults 18-59 years old with a disability. Please call: (708) 383-4806.

Orland Park

14807 Ravinia Ave.

Orland Park, IL

8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M/W/THUR/F

8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. T

Transport: Yes, for seniors 55 and older. Please call (708) 403-4222.

Palatine

721 S. Quentin Road

Palatine, IL

8:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. M

8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. T- F

8:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. SAT

Transport: No

Palos

10802 Roberts Rd.

Palos Hills, IL

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Proviso

4565 W. Harrison St.

Hillside, IL

8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes, for seniors 60 and older. Please call (708) 449-4300.

Rich

22013 Governors Hwy

Richton Park, IL

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

River Forest

8020 W. Madison St.

River Forest, IL

8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Riverside

27 Riverside Road

Riverside, IL

9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Schaumburg

1 Illinois Boulevard

Hoffman Estates, IL

8:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m. M-THURS

8:30 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. F

Transport: No

Stickney

7745 S. Leamington Ave.

Burbank, IL

8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. F

Transport: No

Wheeling

1616 N. Arlington Heights Rd.

Arlington Heights, IL

8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Worth

11601 S. Pulaski Rd.

Alsip, IL

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. M-THURS

8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. F

Transport: No