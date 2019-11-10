× Bears hold on to beat Lions 20-13

CHICAGO — The Bears stopped their losing streak after a nailbiter against the Lions Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, winning 20-13.

After producing one of the worst offensive first halves in the history of the sport last week, the Bears could not get a drive together to start the game.

The defense stopped a Jeff Driskel-led Lions’ drive with 8:42 left in the first that led to a Detroit field goal. Lions’ starter Matthew Stafford was ruled out prior to the game, snapping a streak of 136 straight starts.

The slow start was sixth time in the last nine games the Bears failed to amass more than 50 total yards in the first quarter, per the broadcast.

The second quarter featured more three-and-outs before Trubisky and company put together a 10-play, 80 yard drive that ended with backup tight end Ben Braunecker’s first career touchdown.

The Bears got the ball to start the second half and did not waste any time getting down the field.

A pass interference call on Allen Robinson set up a 10-yard dump to Tarik Cohen for his second receiving touchdown of the year. Eddy Pinero missed the PAT, making it 13-6.

The Bears took advantage of a bad pass from backup QB Jeff Driskel, with LB Nick Kwiatkowski picking it off right after the Bears scored. The short field position led to a Trubisky to Taylor Gabriel touchdown pass to give Chicago a 20-6 lead with 9:38 left in the third.

The defense stood tall in the third, with Nick Williams getting a key sack on Driskill as the Lions were threatening. It was his sixth sack of the season.

After six consecutive punts from both Chicago and Detroit, Jeff Driskel connected with St. Rita product Kenny Golladay on a 47-yard pass to make it 20-13 with 5:53 left in the game.

The Lions got the ball back with 3:31 remaining, but Chicago’s defense forced a turnover on downs after an offensive pass interference call. The Bears went three-and-out to give Detroit one final hope to drive the length of the field.

Driskel led the Lions all the way down to the 25, but failed to get in the end zone.

Chicago is now 4-5 on the year. The Bears get a rematch next Sunday night against the Rams. The defense dismantled the NFC champion last year, marching on to a 15-6 win.