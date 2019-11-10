Aurora police ask for help finding missing 5-year-old, may have no shoes or jacket

AURORA, Ill. — Aurora police are asking for the public’s help locating a 5-year-old boy who went missing from the west side of the city Sunday.

The Aurora Police Department posted on Twitter and Facebook that a 5-year-old boy named Mubengwa (no last name given) was last seen on the 400 block of Spruce Street around 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

He was last seen wearing a red t shirt, blue pants with an orange stripe down the side, and possibly a white jacket, although police said on Twitter it’s possible he may have no shoes or jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5000.

Image courtesy Aurora Police Department

