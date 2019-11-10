× Another round of Lakeshore flooding likely beginning later this Sunday evening

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued for the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline beginning later this Sunday evening and continuing into Tuesday. A Lakeshore Flood Watch that will most likely be upgraded to a Flood Advisory has been issued for the Indiana and southwest Lower Michigan Lake Michigan Shoreline Monday and Tuesday.

North to northeast winds 30 to 35 mph and stronger will begin to build 8-foot waves later this evening, probably reaching 10 feet Monday along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline causing flooding and beach erosion along flood-prone areas of the shoreline.

Monday the strong winds will be building 10 to 12-foot waves along the Indiana and southwest Lower Michigan Lake Michigan shoreline. Winds should gradually become more northwesterly later Monday into Tuesday with beach erosion and flooding along with freezing spray possible.