2 dead after wrong way crash on I-65 in Northwest Indiana

Posted 7:55 AM, November 10, 2019

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Two people are dead and another was injured following a wrong way crash on I-65 early Sunday.

Just before 1:45 a.m, Indiana State Police were dispatched to the 248 mile marker on the report of a crash.

Police said a female driver was driving northbound on southbound I-65 when she struck another vehicle.

A male driver of the other vehicle died along with the female driver who caused the crash, ISP said.

A passenger with the male who died was transported to the hospital.

Southbound lanes of I-65 have been closed for several hours.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

