Silver Alert issued for missing Northwest Indiana man with Alzheimer’s disease

Posted 12:00 PM, November 9, 2019, by

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Northwest Indiana have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Wayne Lee is believed to have left his residence, located in area of 100 S/600 W., on foot at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

He is 5’6”, 176 lbs, with white hair and and blue eyes.

Lee is believed to be wearing no shoes, along with navy dress pants, a blue long-sleeved dress shirt and a tan winter coat.

Police have checked local hospitals with no sign of Lee.

If you have seen him, please contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Office at 219-477-3000.

