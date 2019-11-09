× Person jumps on CTA Blue Line tracks

Chicago, IL – – A person is in critical condition after jumping onto the CTA Blue Line tracks Saturday morning.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. near the Belmont station.

Investigators say the person jumped on the tracks in what they say may have been a suicide attempt.

It’s not yet clear if the person was hit by the train.

The unidentified person was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Blue line train service was temporarily suspended between Montrose and Damen.

Service resumed with delays at around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday.