Evanston district officials contact parents after racist letters sent to multiple schools

EVANSTON, Ill — District 65 officials informed parents after racist letters were sent to three schools over the past couple of weeks.

The letters were sent via US mail to Kingsley Elementary School, Park School and the JEH Education Center, according to the letter from district officials.

“All messages read, “White N-Word Matter.” These are clear acts of racism and this offensive and extremely hateful language has no place in our schools,” part of the letter reads. “In District 65, we will not tolerate anything less than kindness and respect for all members of our community.”

Evanston police are investigating the incident.

