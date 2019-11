LAKE FOREST, Ill – Mike Davis’ run in Chicago is over.

According to multiple reports, the Bears are waiving Davis eight games into his two-year, $6 million contract.

The #Bears are waiving RB Mike Davis, one of their free agent signings this past spring, source said. They gave him $6M over 2 years, but cut him after just 11 carries in part because of how it helps them get a comp pick. He’ll be attractive on the waiver wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2019

Davis seemed to confirm the move on Twitter, thanking the city.

Appreciate you Chicago 🙌🏿 — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) November 9, 2019

Davis only rushed 25 times for 11 yards during his time with Bears.

The Bears are expected to receive a compensatory draft pick for the move, possibly a fourth rounder, for the first time since 2009.