WGN Dean Richards’ interview with Matt Damon about feud with Kimmel airs on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

WGN's Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards has added to the feud between late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and actor Matt Damon.

Richards recently sat down and spoke with Damon and Christian Bale for their new movie, "Ford v Ferrari" — and the interview has gone national.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! aired the WGN interview Thursday night.

In it, Richards mentions how the rivalry between the characters in the movie reminded him of the rivalry between Kimmel and Damon.

Damon then goes into his rivalry with Kimmel, while Bale has no idea who Damon is talking about. Bale said he actually thought Kimmel was the name of a parking lot.

While airing the hilarious interview, Kimmel had devil horns and a pitch fork drawn on Damon.

"And that's the devil himself, is who that is," Kimmel said about Damon on his own show.

The infamous feud between Kimmel and Damon has been going on for over a decade. It began during the third season of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" when the host made a comment about bumping Damon from the episode – and then began making the joke every night, according to Time magazine.