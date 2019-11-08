Snow precedes bone-chilling cold early next week

Shovelable snow precedes record early season bone-chilling cold outbreak

The calendar says early November but early next week, it will look and feel more like January.

A period of accumulating snow is likely to develop late Sunday night into Monday ahead of a frigid early season blast of cold air. Exact accumulations will be fine-tuned in the next couple of days but the possibility of at least a few inches is possible.

Once the snow departs, record-breaking cold settles in.

The predicted high temperature of 27 degrees on Monday and 25 degrees on Tuesday (25-plus degrees below normal) would shatter the previous record coldest high temperatures for November 11 and 12, set in 1894 and 1995 respectively.

Chicago will not be alone in the cold weather misery. By all indications, it appears 35 states from the Midwest to the Eastern seaboard are in line to set new cold weather records between Sunday and next Wednesday.

