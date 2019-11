× Set strike called off at Mount Sinai and Schwab Rehabilitation Hospitals

CHICAGO — A strike has been averted at Mount Sinai and Schwab Rehabilitation Hospitals.

Sinai Health System and the SEIU reached a tentative contract agreement. This development follows a bargaining session that went into early Friday morning.

The union had set a strike date for Monday.

The contract improves wages, staffing levels, working conditions and lowers costs for health care coverage.