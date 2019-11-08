× Report: Ed Debevic’s plans Chicago return in Streeterville

CHICAGO — After a development caused Chicago-staple Ed Debevic’s to close at Wells and Ontario in 2015, it appears the restaurant is coming back.

According to Eater, owners applied for a liquor license last month at 159 E. Ohio St.

In 2017, plans surfaced for a return at the same Streeterville location.

Chicago-based JDL Development built condos at the original River North location.

There’s no word yet when a launch date will be announced.