Police say report of child finding sewing needle in Halloween candy is unfounded

HUNTLEY, Ill. — Police in Huntley said a report of a child finding a sewing needle in a piece of Halloween candy was unfounded.

On Wednesday, police said they received a report of a tampered piece of candy the child may have received while they were trick-or-treating in the Talamore subdivision.

The Huntley resident told police the child discovered the needle in a small Kit Kat bar after biting into it. Police said the entry point of the needle was visible on the exterior of the candy wrapper.

On Friday, police said the incident was found to be fabricated and deemed unfounded. Due to the child’s age, there will be no criminal charges and consequences will be handled by the child’s parents, police said.

Last week, a similar incident involving a needle in Halloween candy was reported on Chicago’s North Side.