× 14-year-old boy shot in head after Von Steuben homecoming dance

CHICAGO — A 14-year old boy was shot in the head following a homecoming dance Thursday night at Von Steuben High School.

Just after 10:30 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers discovered a 14-year-old boy sitting in the backseat of a vehicle suffering from a gun shot wound to the head.

33rd Ward Ald. Rossana Rodriguez posted on Facebook Thursday night that the boy was shot after the Von Steuben High School homecoming dance. His mother was picking him up from the dance and was in the car when the shooting took place, she said.

A witness told police a dark-colored Honda was following the vehicle the victim was in. At some point, shots were fired into the rear window, striking the boy.

The boy was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.